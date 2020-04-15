SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

SAP opened at €109.80 ($127.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.50. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

