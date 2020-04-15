SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €109.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

SAP stock opened at €109.80 ($127.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.91.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

