Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.48.

SRPT stock opened at $113.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

