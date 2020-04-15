Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,381,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,120,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,310,000 after buying an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,597,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,123,000 after buying an additional 112,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 148,680 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09.

