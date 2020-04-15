Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.12. Science Applications International Corp has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

