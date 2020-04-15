Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G24 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.20 ($71.16) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.97 ($68.57).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €58.25 ($67.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.29. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a twelve month high of €65.75 ($76.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.97 and a 200 day moving average of €56.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.10.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

