Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €68.60 ($79.77).

ETR SAE opened at €64.40 ($74.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.54. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €75.00 ($87.21). The stock has a market cap of $781.25 million and a PE ratio of -23.20.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

