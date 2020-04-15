Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOI. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

SOI stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $275.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29,422.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 765,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 762,632 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,950,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

