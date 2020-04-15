S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $322.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $277.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.58 and its 200-day moving average is $266.83. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.