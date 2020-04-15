SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

