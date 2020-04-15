Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 438,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 454.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 289,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 256,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,750 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine P. Richards acquired 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

