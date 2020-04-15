Stifel Nicolaus Trims Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $30.00

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IR. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.35.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.54. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

