Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,607% compared to the typical daily volume of 74 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medifast by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MED stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts predict that Medifast will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

