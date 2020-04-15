SunTrust Banks Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

