SVB Leerink Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.96.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.