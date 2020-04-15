Synchrony Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 19,842 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,968 put options.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of SYF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

