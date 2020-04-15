TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $402,274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,394,000 after buying an additional 884,824 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $78,701,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,074,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after purchasing an additional 606,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

