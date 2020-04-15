TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Achieves Market Cap of $149,934.30

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $149,934.30 and $9,051.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004987 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,886,479 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Trading

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

