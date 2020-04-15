Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Position Raised by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $35,136,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQH stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

In other news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,660.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

