Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teranga Gold in a report released on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGZ. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.25.

TGZ opened at C$9.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$140.36 million for the quarter.

Teranga Gold Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

