Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 77.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 98,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

