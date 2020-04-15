The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for The Carlyle Group in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

CG opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 722,571 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.