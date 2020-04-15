ThoreCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,397.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $114.48 million and approximately $25,397.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,320.67 or 0.19405307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

