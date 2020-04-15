UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in UGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 465,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $55.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

