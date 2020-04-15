Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 372.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,671,000 after acquiring an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

