Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 147.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,042 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.0% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 99.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

