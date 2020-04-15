Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

