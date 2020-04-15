VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.