Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Brokerages expect Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) to report sales of $66.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $66.73 million. Vishay Precision Group posted sales of $76.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $282.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $285.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $299.58 million, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VPG opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

