Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.78 ($34.63).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.74 and its 200 day moving average is €24.04. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

