Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,705,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after buying an additional 149,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,007,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 720,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 401,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $161.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Washington Prime Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 53.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Louis G. Conforti purchased 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Laikin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $129,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

