Wedbush Comments on Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,370,000 after acquiring an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.