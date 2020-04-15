Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.