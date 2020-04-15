Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Westrock worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Westrock stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

