Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,171,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

