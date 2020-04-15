W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 524.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 538.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 165,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 139,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

