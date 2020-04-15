Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Lowered by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

