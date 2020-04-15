Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,714,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE:XEL opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

