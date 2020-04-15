York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of York Water worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of York Water by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in York Water by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub lowered York Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $560.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.28. York Water Co has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). York Water had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that York Water Co will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

