Zacks: Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alta Equipment Group an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 47,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 208,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. Insiders have acquired 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTG opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

