Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.83% and a negative return on equity of 90.30%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

RIGL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.84 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

