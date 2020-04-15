Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $115.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.00 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $91.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $560.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $564.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $583.50 million, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,505.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares in the company, valued at $302,633.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 19.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.41. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.