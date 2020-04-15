Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Horizon Technology Finance posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Savage purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,921 shares of company stock worth $217,035 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.71 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

