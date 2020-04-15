Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report $591.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $625.00 million. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $745.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,302,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 955,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,181,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,306,000 after acquiring an additional 619,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

