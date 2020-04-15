Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.55.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 590.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

