Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Hold

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OPI opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

