Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to “Hold”

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

PINS opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Optas LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 28.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $8,348,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinterest (PINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.