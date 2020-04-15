Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,152,000 after buying an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $127.82 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.