$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will report sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 21.4% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 459,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 28,643,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,587,000 after purchasing an additional 940,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.