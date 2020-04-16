12,420 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Alpha Windward LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Columbus McKinnon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 184,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $22,823,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,298 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $85,048.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $633,278.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

